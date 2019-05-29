Netanyahu Races against Time to Form New Government before Midnight Deadline

Israel‘s political elite is racing against time to form a new government through high-stakes backchannel negotiations before a midnight deadline.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s right-wing coalition has to secure the support of Avigdor Lieberman’s nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu faction on Wednesday or face an unprecedented second election of the year.

Netanyahu’s Likud and its right-wing and religious allies won a total of 60 seats in April 9 elections in the 120-seat parliament in the polls.

Without Yisrael Beiteinu’s five seats, Netanyahu has no parliamentary majority and will not be able to form a government.

The crisis hinges on Lieberman’s demand that current legislation mandating young ultra-Orthodox men be drafted into the military, like most other Jewish males, run its course.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has until tomorrow at midnight to form a coalition government. Otherwise, new national elections will be held. But who can vote in elections? Not millions of Palestinians living under occupation and siege. https://t.co/ngNrTFEJll pic.twitter.com/od4hccLgIX — The IMEU (@theIMEU) May 28, 2019

Lieberman wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday:

“We are not looking to bring down Netanyahu and we are not looking for an alternative candidate, but we will not give up our principles and promises to the citizens of the state of Israel.”

שמעתי הבוקר את דוברי הליכוד מדברים על "הגמישות המופלאה" של המפלגות החרדיות שמוכנות להעביר את חוק הגיוס, אבל עם הסתייגות… Posted by ‎Avigdor Liberman – אביגדור ליברמן‎ on Monday, May 27, 2019

The issue is highly sensitive in Israel and the legislation is opposed by ultra-Orthodox parties, who control 16 seats in parliament and are set to become a key member of Netanyahu’s coalition.

Netanyahu said in an address late on Monday that Lieberman was being unreasonable and that there was “no reason to drag the country to unnecessary elections that will cost a fortune and paralyze us all for another half a year”.

Failing to reach a coalition deal would be a major setback for the prime minister.

Gantz was correct when he said, “Since Netanyahu has not succeeded in forming a government, it would be appropriate to transfer the mandate to us" | Editorial https://t.co/VXoIKWFvmf — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 29, 2019

The stakes are especially high with Netanyahu facing possible indictment for corruption in the months ahead.

He also faces the risk of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin opting to give the task of forming a new government to someone other than him.

