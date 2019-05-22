Netanyahu Reaffirms West Bank Annexation despite Petition of Former Security Officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has doubled down on his commitment to annexing the occupied West Bank after almost 300 former security officials signed a petition urging him to reconsider.

In a letter to Netanyahu, “Commanders for Israel’s Security” (CIS) – a self-described nonpartisan body of nearly 300 retired security officials – urged the prime minister to hold a public referendum before annexing the West Bank to Israel, claiming the move would endanger security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and leave a power vacuum in the territory.

Netanyahu rebuffs letter of former security officials warning of annexation https://t.co/Eyn0hmOuWE via @Jerusalem_Post — Elke Götze (@Pucemargine) May 21, 2019

The letter wrote that CIS is “united in the conviction that a two-state agreement with the Palestinians, as part of a regional security framework, is essential for Israel’s security, as well as for its future as the democratic home of the Jewish people”.

The petition continued:

“A decision by the Knesset to pass legislation for annexation, however partial, can only be interpreted in the territories, the region and the world as a national decision to slam the door on any future arrangement.”

אותם ״מומחים״ תמכו בהסכם הגרעין עם איראן והזהירו: ״ביבי טועה בניווט והורס את הברית עם אמריקה״. חבלי ארץ ביהודה ושומרון אינם רק ערובה לביטחון ישראל – הם גם נחלת אבותינו. pic.twitter.com/M4rxZB3p1O — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 21, 2019

Netanyahu, however, has slammed CIS’ letter, writing on Twitter that “land in [the West Bank] is not only a guarantee of Israel’s security – it is also the heritage of our forefathers.”

In what was seen as an attempt to appeal to right-wing voters ahead of Israel’s general election, Netanyahu last month promised to annex the occupied West Bank if he were re-elected prime minister.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)