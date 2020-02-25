Netanyahu Renews Annexation Pledge as Country’s Air Force Seeks to Ban him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Less than a week before Israelis return to the polls, right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his pledge to annex large parts of the occupied Palestinian territories into Israel, as soon as he is elected a Prime Minister.

The March 2 elections will be the third time in less than a year that Israelis vote in a general election.

The embattled Israeli Prime Minister is hoping to stay in his post, especially as he faces a trial on March 17, for serious corruption charges.

Desperate to clinch a victory, which would allow him to bargain for immunity at the Israeli Knesset (Parliament), Netanyahu has been wooing Israeli voters to vote for him.

Much of Netanyahu’s campaigning efforts have focused on the country’s right-wing constituency, especially the illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, over 500 former Israeli Air Force officers appealed to the country’s President, Reuven Rivlin, to prevent Netanyahu from forming the next government, Israel’s daily Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

“In the State of Israel it is impossible for a situation to exist in which a man who is indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust will form a government,” the pilots appealed to Rivlin.

They also asserted that a Prime Minister cannot “send the army to operations and wars, unless he is cleared of any wrong-doing by the court.”

Among those who signed the letter, are mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, and the former head of the Israeli Air Force, Avihu Ben-Nun.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

