Netanyahu Slams Indictment against him as ‘Attempted Coup’

November 22, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the Israeli Attorney General’s decision Thursday to criminal indict him, calling it an attempted coup, Anadolu reports.

In a televised speech shortly after the indictment was announced, Netanyahu claimed the investigation was biased by the police and investigators.

“This evening we are witnesses to an attempted government coup against the prime minister, using false allegations and stained investigations,” said Netanyahu.

He added:

“I respect the legal establishment in Israel, but you need to be blind to ignore that something wrong is happening against me from the police, prosecution”.

Netanyahu accused Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit of publishing the indictment at a sensitive time during the elections.

He said:

“[The] timing of decisions draws legal process against me into question. We need a law enforcement arm which the public trusts”.

Right-wing Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman said Netanyahu should be given a chance to prove he is innocent in court.

Centrist Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz said Netanyahu has no public or moral mandate to make fateful decisions.

He, along with his partner at the party, Yair Lapid, called Netanyahu to resign.

Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu on charges which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He was charged in three different cases.

The indictment made him the first prime minister in Israeli history to be indicted while in office.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.