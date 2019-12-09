Netanyahu: Time to Apply Israel’s Sovereignty over Jordan Valley, Annex West Bank

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that this is the time to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and legalize Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

The Jordan Valley makes up approximately 28 percent of the occupied West Bank. It is home to nearly 65,000 Palestinians.

Israel’s PM Netanyahu on Sunday touted his plan to annex a swathe of the occupied West Bank and Israeli settlements in a last-ditch effort to prevent another general election.#VoiceOfNations pic.twitter.com/Ne8HfuLL3m — Voice of Nations (@VoiceofNations3) December 9, 2019

“It is time to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and legalize all the Judea and Samaria [West Bank] settlements, those that are in settlement blocs and those outside of them,” he said during a conference organized by the right-wing newspaper Makor Rishon.

Benjamin Netanyahu reveals annexation plan for West Bank settlements https://t.co/xN3KaPEYOX#Netanyahu has said in the past that the wider moves to annex or "legalise" settlements in the occupied West Bank would be in co-ordination with US #DonaldTrump. — Joseph Chez (@JosephChez) December 9, 2019

Referring to the illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, he said:

“They will be part of the State of Israel.”

He added: “I want American recognition of our sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, it’s important,” noting he recently discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)