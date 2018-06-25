Netanyahu: US Envoys Support Israeli Measures at Gaza Fence

Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the US envoys currently touring the Middle East support Israeli measures on the fence separating Gaza from Israel, Quds Press reported on Sunday.

Kushner says Trump's "deal of the century" Mideast peace plan will be unveiled soon with or without input from Palestinian President Abbas. "I must say that there was total support for our positions and actions to ensure the security of the State of Israel," Netanyahu says on TV. — Angelika Sabine (@MsDevilishAngel) June 24, 2018

The Israeli Prime Minister said that Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt give “absolute support” for the deadly response to the Palestinians’ Great March of Return protests.

At his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said:

“I met with them [the US envoys] and we discussed the political process and regional issues. Our discussion mainly concentrated on the situation in Gaza.”

The Israeli leader claims that the shooting of unarmed protesters — some of them very obviously journalists and medics — helps to “guarantee the security of Israel and its citizens.” He insisted that this was made clear in the remarks made by the US administration’s representatives.

Netanyahu has met with Kushner and Greenblatt twice since Friday. The two have been touring the Middle East since last Tuesday and meeting with Arab leaders in an effort to sell US President Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)