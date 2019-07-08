Netanyahu Uses DNA Claim to Deny Palestinian Right to Homeland

July 8, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday tweeted that the Palestinians’ connection to the Land of Israel is nothing compared to the 4,000-year connection that the Jewish people have with the land.

He cited a recent article stating that Biblical Philistines had come from Europe, according to DNA uncovered in the coastal city of Ashkelon.

His attempt to delegitimize the Palestinians’ right to their homeland was criticized by many as “race science”, which is often promoted by extreme right-wingers to justify ethno-nationalist policies.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s son Yair was filmed speaking at an event for devout Christians in Alabama this weekend, trying to erase Palestinians’ identity by saying that they had originally migrated from other parts of the Middle East, as proven by such surnames as those which mean “Egyptian” and “from Aleppo”.

Netanyahu Junior also faced criticism and was compared to his father because of his extreme rhetoric.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

