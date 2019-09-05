Netanyahu Visits UK PM Boris Johnson (VIDEO)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (L) with UK PM Boris Johnson. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in London on Thursday for talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

In response to the visit, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has called for an emergency protest tomorrow in Downing street, to protest Israel’s continued violations of international law and human rights.

Johnson is a self-described staunch supporter of Israel, having previously described himself as “a passionate Zionist” and “a supporter of Israel”.

In an exclusive interview with UK newspaper Jewish News in JulyJohnson backed the prospect of moving the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump’s December 2017 decision. Johnson said he could “see the logic” of the British government pursuing such a policy, but added that “the moment for us to play that card is when we make further progress”.

Last month, Netanyahu spoke with Johnson and said that it was important to take a strong stand against Iran. They also agreed to continue deepening economic cooperation as well as cooperation in innovation.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

