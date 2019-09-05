Netanyahu Visits UK PM Boris Johnson (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in London on Thursday for talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

In response to the visit, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has called for an emergency protest tomorrow in Downing street, to protest Israel’s continued violations of international law and human rights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at 10 Downing Street in London to meet with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/AxpfDXGAMo — RT UK (@RTUKnews) September 5, 2019

Johnson is a self-described staunch supporter of Israel, having previously described himself as “a passionate Zionist” and “a supporter of Israel”.

In an exclusive interview with UK newspaper Jewish News in July, Johnson backed the prospect of moving the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump’s December 2017 decision. Johnson said he could “see the logic” of the British government pursuing such a policy, but added that “the moment for us to play that card is when we make further progress”.

BREAKING NEWS: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will be in London tomorrow to meet Boris Johnson! Join us for an emergency protest to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and make it clear that this racist war criminal is not welcome here! 👉 https://t.co/yv2oTcn4sq pic.twitter.com/LbVGITYPVA — PSC (@PSCupdates) September 4, 2019

Last month, Netanyahu spoke with Johnson and said that it was important to take a strong stand against Iran. They also agreed to continue deepening economic cooperation as well as cooperation in innovation.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)