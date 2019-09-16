Netanyahu Vows to Annex Jewish Settlements in Hebron if Re-elected

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to make all illegal West Bank settlements in Hebron (Al-Khalil) officially part of Israel if he is victorious in tomorrow’s election.

Netanyahu told Army Radio on Monday:

“I intend to extend sovereignty on all the settlements and the [settlement] blocs, [including] sites that have security importance or are important to Israel’s heritage.” 

The West Bank has been illegally occupied by Israel since 1967, following the Six-Day War. Hebron is the largest city in Palestine.

In a similarly provocative campaign pledge, the Israeli prime minister said he would annex the Jordan Valley, an area seen as crucial to the formation of any future Palestinian state.

Netanyahu faces a tough election on Tuesday, with polls showing him neck-and-neck with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

(RT, PC, Social Media)

