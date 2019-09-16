Netanyahu Vows to Annex Jewish Settlements in Hebron if Re-elected

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to make all illegal West Bank settlements in Hebron (Al-Khalil) officially part of Israel if he is victorious in tomorrow’s election.

Netanyahu told Army Radio on Monday:

“I intend to extend sovereignty on all the settlements and the [settlement] blocs, [including] sites that have security importance or are important to Israel’s heritage.”

Netanyahu has also promised to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements elsewhere in the West Bank ahead of Israel's elections on Tuesday https://t.co/NPW5t9kFQr — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) September 16, 2019

The West Bank has been illegally occupied by Israel since 1967, following the Six-Day War. Hebron is the largest city in Palestine.

PM Netanyahu said that if he is reelected on Tuesday he will extend Israeli sovereignty to Hebron and its sister city, Kiryat Arba. https://t.co/1yKISPkHe7 — Algemeiner (@Algemeiner) September 16, 2019

In a similarly provocative campaign pledge, the Israeli prime minister said he would annex the Jordan Valley, an area seen as crucial to the formation of any future Palestinian state.

Netanyahu faces a tough election on Tuesday, with polls showing him neck-and-neck with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

(RT, PC, Social Media)