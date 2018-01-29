Netanyahu Vows to Turn Illegal Outpost into Official Settlement by Next Week

January 29, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israel escalated settlement activities in the West Bank disregarding displacement of Palestinians and international law. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday vowed that his government would authorize the illegal outpost of Havat Gilad at its February 4 meeting.

According to the Jerusalem Post, this will “mark the fourth time since Netanyahu took office in 2009 that his government transformed an existing outpost into a new settlement”.

In 2012, the paper noted, the government authorized three outposts as new settlements: Bruchin, Rehalim and Sansana. In 2017, meanwhile, “the government also created the first entirely new settlement in over 20 years, called Amihai”.

Havat Gilad is an unauthorized settler outpost near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. Calls for its “legalization” followed the killing of one of its residents in a January 9 drive-by shooting.

All Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, both official and unofficial, are considered illegal under international law.

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has already approved the move, and Netanyahu had been expected to advance a vote at yesterday’s weekly meeting.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*