Netanyahu Wants to Name New Golan Settlement after Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, on Tuesday, that he intends to name a new settlement in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights after United States President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu spoke during a family trip in the Golan Heights,

“A few weeks ago, I attained the official recognition by President Trump recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights for all eternity.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said he would ask his government to approve naming a new Jewish settlement in the Golan Heights for President Trump https://t.co/Rh2lIleuFV — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) April 23, 2019

He added,

“There is a need to express our gratitude by naming a town or settlement in the Golan Heights after Donald Trump … I will bring it for government approval in the near future.”

In March, the US President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and signed a presidential proclamation officially recognizing the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

You have to be kidding me https://t.co/VGOUxWb8qk — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) April 23, 2019

It is noteworthy that Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed the territory in 1981.

About 20,000 Jewish settlers live in over 30 illegal Israeli settlements across the Golan Heights, alongside some 25,000 Druze, who did not flee when the territory was captured by Israel.

