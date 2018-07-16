Netanyahu Warns Israel of ‘Prolonged Struggle’ with Besieged Gaza

July 16, 2018 Blog, News
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.(Photo: MEMO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israeli community leaders of southern Israeli towns that their country is engaged in a “prolonged struggle” with the besieged Gaza Strip.

This comes after the Israeli military deployed extra Iron Dome anti-missile batteries across the southern and central regions of Israel – including capital city Tel Aviv – on Sunday evening. Reservists from the air force unit were called up to provide additional support.

A statement from the Israeli army said that the army is

“determined to continue to defend Israeli citizens and is ready for a variety of scenarios that could continue and intensify according to the assessment of the situation and the operational need”.

Netanyahu continues to threaten Gaza despite an unofficial ceasefire taking place on Sunday evening, which it is hoped will suspend Israel’s brutal assault on the besieged enclave.

Palestinians mourned on Saturday when Palestinian children were killed – and at least fourteen others injured – from Israeli rocket strikes on Gaza.

The two children have been identified as Amir al-Namra, 15, and Loay Kaheel, 16. The childhood friends were playing in a park when an Israeli rocket killed them both.

The assault began in the early hours of Saturday and continued on Saturday afternoon.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

