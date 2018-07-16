Netanyahu Warns Israel of ‘Prolonged Struggle’ with Besieged Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israeli community leaders of southern Israeli towns that their country is engaged in a “prolonged struggle” with the besieged Gaza Strip.

PM Netanyahu: I have just finished an excellent meeting with the heads of councils in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip. I told them that we are in a prolonged struggle. pic.twitter.com/W71bCHy6Jk — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 16, 2018

This comes after the Israeli military deployed extra Iron Dome anti-missile batteries across the southern and central regions of Israel – including capital city Tel Aviv – on Sunday evening. Reservists from the air force unit were called up to provide additional support.

6/ Netanyahu issued a statement earlier that makes it clear that this isn't some small operation https://t.co/m6wvD8EHR3 — Yoav Litvin (@nookyelur) July 14, 2018

A statement from the Israeli army said that the army is

“determined to continue to defend Israeli citizens and is ready for a variety of scenarios that could continue and intensify according to the assessment of the situation and the operational need”.

Netanyahu on Gaza escalation: If Hamas doesn't understand the message today, they will tomorrow | @noa_landau https://t.co/DlxkaMV7ik — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) July 14, 2018

Netanyahu continues to threaten Gaza despite an unofficial ceasefire taking place on Sunday evening, which it is hoped will suspend Israel’s brutal assault on the besieged enclave.

Palestinians mourned on Saturday when Palestinian children were killed – and at least fourteen others injured – from Israeli rocket strikes on Gaza.

The two children have been identified as Amir al-Namra, 15, and Loay Kaheel, 16. The childhood friends were playing in a park when an Israeli rocket killed them both.

The assault began in the early hours of Saturday and continued on Saturday afternoon.

