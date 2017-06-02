Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Netanyahu Won’t Meet With Foreign Leaders Who Meet With Israeli Army Critics

Jun 2 2017 / 10:33 am
'Western leaders are conceding that any criticism of Netanyahu’s policies is off-limits.' (Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he “does not intend to meet with foreign leaders who meet with organizations who are critical of the Israeli army such as B’Tselem and Breaking the Silence,” the Palestinian News Network (PNN) reported.

“I say to the leaders of the world, you can meet with organizations working against Israeli soldiers, but not with me,” stated Netanyahu, and added that “The Israeli army is the only force that keeps our people safe today.”

This statement comes after Netanyahu cancelled his meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel last month, because he was to meet with Breaking the Silence, a group that releases statements from Israeli army veterans and speaks against the army’s abuse of power.

After the meeting with Gabriel had been cancelled, Netanyahu allegedly tried to call and explain his position but Gabriel refused to answer the call. German Chancellor Angela Merkel later stated that she supported what her foreign minister had chosen to do.

On May 24, Netanyahu also called Danish head of state, Lars Loekke Rasmussen, and complained about the Danish support to humanitarian organizations such as Breaking The Silence.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)

