Netanyahu Worried about PA Financial Crisis (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is concerned about the possible collapse of the Palestinian Authority (PA) due to the financial crisis it is currently facing, local media reported.

The Palestinian newspaper Al-Resalah said that the Israeli TV Channel 12 had reported a meeting between Netanyahu and his Financial Minister Moshe Kahlon to discuss the crisis facing the PA.

My latest: The Trump administration is readying for the release of its 'deal of the century' – in reality, a repackaging of decades-old Israeli ideas about how to leave the Palestinians permanently stateless https://t.co/O3FKhOZGui — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) May 5, 2019

According to the channel, Netanyahu is worried that the PA’s rejection of some tax revenues collected by Israel might lead to its collapse.

New UN report found that the PA is on the verge of economic and political collapse as its employees have only received between 40 and 60 percent of their salaries for the second consecutive month.

Israeli PM #Netanyahu and FM #Kahlon are discussing emergency plans with respect to how to deal with the financial crisis in the Palestinian Authority pic.twitter.com/LM7kXEKEMP — ILTV (@ILTVNews) April 29, 2019

On March 31, Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon signed an order to deduct 42 million shekels ($11,578,350) from taxes collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

This came in accordance with the law passed in February that stipulated deducting Palestinian prisoner stipends from the PA’s coffers.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)