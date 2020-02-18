Netanyahu’s Trial to Begin on March 17, Two Weeks after Israeli Election

February 18, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial will begin on March 17, two weeks after the country’s national election, Israel’s Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu will be required to be present at the trial, according to a statement released by the Ministry, Reuters reported. 

The right-wing leader has denied any wrongdoing in three corruption cases. He is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust over allegations that he granted state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in return for gifts and favorable coverage.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and the political left aiming to remove a popular right-wing leader.

Netanyahu could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum three-year term for fraud and breach of trust.

