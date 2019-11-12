New Israeli Aggression on Gaza: Over 20 Palestinians Killed (LIVE BLOG)

The Israeli military has begun striking several targets throughout Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli military has begun striking several targets throughout Gaza.

Nov 13, 3 pm (GMT +3) 

Egyptian officials said Nickolay Mladenov, a United Nations Middle East envoy, arrived in Cairo to lead de-escalation efforts.

The officials cited by news agencies said Mladenov landed from Tel Aviv and was scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

Nov 13, 3 pm (GMT +3) 

Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry, said two Palestinians have been killed in an air raid that targeted Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

One Palestinian has been injured, he added.

Nov 13, 2 pm (GMT +3) 

Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry, said at least 22 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air raids since the start of the latest escalation on Tuesday morning.

At least 69 others were wounded, he added.

Nov 13, 1 pm (GMT +3) 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to keep bombarding Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza as long as rocket fire continued.

“They have one choice: to stop these attacks or absorb more and more blows. Their choice,” Netanyahu said in remarks made during a cabinet meeting.

Nov 13, 12:00 am (GMT +3) 

At least 18 Palestinians, including two children, have been killed in Israeli strikes since the start of the latest escalation on Tuesday morning.

At least 50 others have been wounded with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Nov 13, 8:30 am (GMT +3) 

A diplomatic source told Reuters News Agency that the United Nations Middle East envoy is on his way to Egypt’s Caio to begin mediation efforts.

Nov 13, 8:00 am (GMT +3) 

The Ministry of Education announces the suspension of classes in schools run by the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Universities suspend classes until further notice.

Nov 13, 8:00 am (GMT +3) 

Air rads resume in the Gaza strip, according to local media reports.

Two more Palestinians were killed, including Khalid Farraj, 39, one of the leaders of the Al Quds brigades.

Nov 12, 9:30  pm (GMT +3)

The Arab League condemns the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Arab League held the Israeli government responsible for this aggression with all its consequences, stressing that the Israeli army committed a horrific crime at dawn on Tuesday.

Nov 12, 9 pm (GMT +3)

Israeli shelling of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least three more Palestinians, bringing the death toll for the day to 10, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

Nov 12, 9 pm (GMT +3)

The Israeli army carried out at least 30 air raids and artillery attacks on several areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the government’s media office. 

“More than 20 Israeli airstrikes and 10 artillery shelling have been marked in different parts of the enclave since early Tuesday,” it said in a statement.

Nov 12, 8 pm (GMT +3)

At least seven people have been killed in the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

Nov 12, 2 pm (GMT +3)

Speaking to reporters at military headquarters, Prime Minister Netanyahu said fighting with Palestinian groups could prove protracted.

“Israel is not interested in escalation, but we will do everything required to protect ourselves,” said Netanyahu, who heads a caretaker government following two inconclusive elections.

“This could take time. What is needed is stamina and cool-headedness,” added Netanyahu, who accused Abu al-Ata of “plotting additional attacks”, without elaborating.

Nov 12, 1 pm (GMT +3)

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera that one Palestinian has been killed in an Israeli air raid that targeted the northern Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Attiyah Musleh Hammouda, 20, was killed in the attack, and 12 others were wounded, according to al-Qidra.

Nov 12, 9:00 am (GMT +3)

Palestinian government calls on the international community to intervene.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the Israeli attacks and the assassination of Abu al-Ata is a “continuation of Israeli aggression towards the Palestinian people”.

Nov 12, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Concricus says: “We are preparing for a number of days of fighting”.

Nov 12, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Bahaa Abu al-Ata’s funeral is held in Gaza.

Nov 12, 07:00 am (GMT +3)

An Israeli airstrike kills a top commander of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad’s armed wing announces the killing of Bahaa Abu al-Ata in a statement after Israel confirmed it targeted the 42-year-old leader.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

