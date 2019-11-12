New Israeli Aggression on Gaza: 32 Palestinians Killed (LIVE BLOG)

The Israeli military has begun striking several targets throughout Gaza.

Nov 14, 5:30 am (GMT +3)

A Gaza Strip ceasefire has been agreed and came into effect at 5:30am local time (03:30 GMT) on Thursday, an Egyptian source and a senior Islamic Jihad official told AFP.

Ceasefire agreement reached in #Gaza, effective 5:30 local time.

Israeli attacks killed 32 Palestinians in 2 days. A family of 6 was massacred in an Israeli airstrike overnight. — Belal Aldabbour (@Belalmd12) November 14, 2019

The “ceasefire agreement comes as a result of Egypt’s efforts” and has been endorsed by “Palestinian factions including Islamic Jihad”, said the top Egyptian official.

Nov 14, 3 am (GMT +3)

Six members of a Palestinian family were killed in an Israeli air attack on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, all of them civilians, medical officials and residents said, bringing the death toll in the territory from a 48-hour surge in fighting to 32.

*Updates..The house targeted by Israeli warplanes has 17 civilians inside … women, children and men….all of them under the rubbles of the destroyed house until now… 7 dead bodies were found at the moment. Posted by ‎رائد العطل‎ on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the pre-dawn incident in Deir al-Balah. The dead included a woman and a child, medical officials said. A further 12 people were wounded.

Nov 13, 10 pm (GMT +3)

Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad offered terms for an Egyptian-mediated Gaza ceasefire with Israel.

"There is a draft agreement for the truce and we expect an answer [from the Israelis] tonight," says Islamic Jihad leader speaking during an interview in Beirut https://t.co/wjjA3z3b1W — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 13, 2019

The terms laid out by Islamic Jihad leader Zeyad al-Nakhala in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV included an end to Israel’s killings of fighters and Gaza border protesters, as well as measures to ease a blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

There was no immediate response from Israel.

Nov 13, 9 pm (GMT +3)

The death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has surged to 26 Palestinians, including a 7-year-old boy and two other minors, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

More than 80 people have also been injured since the fighting began early on Tuesday, the ministry added.

Nov 13, 3 pm (GMT +3)

Egyptian officials said Nickolay Mladenov, a United Nations Middle East envoy, arrived in Cairo to lead de-escalation efforts.

Reports that UN envoy Mladenov is summoned to Cairo to join negotiations as he is trusted by the Israelis. New reports saying Hamas will allow time for these negotiations to transpire. — Gaza Report – اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) November 12, 2019

The officials cited by news agencies said Mladenov landed from Tel Aviv and was scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

Nov 13, 3 pm (GMT +3)

Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry, said two Palestinians have been killed in an air raid that targeted Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

13 November 2019, Palestinian Territories, Gaza: A relative of Rani Abu al-Nasr mourns during his funeral. Six Palestinians were killed this morning in Israeli raids in the Gaza Strip, , the health ministry said. pic.twitter.com/dthE0wX4ng — fadia Adnan (@Fedoo81) November 13, 2019

One Palestinian has been injured, he added.

Nov 13, 2 pm (GMT +3)

Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry, said at least 22 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air raids since the start of the latest escalation on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: At least 12 Palestinians killed in Gaza, bringing death toll to 22 since the beginning of the Israeli escalation. https://t.co/jEvg4HRaz1 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 13, 2019

At least 69 others were wounded, he added.

Nov 13, 1 pm (GMT +3)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to keep bombarding Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza as long as rocket fire continued.

“They have one choice: to stop these attacks or absorb more and more blows. Their choice,” Netanyahu said in remarks made during a cabinet meeting.

Nov 13, 12:00 am (GMT +3)

At least 18 Palestinians, including two children, have been killed in Israeli strikes since the start of the latest escalation on Tuesday morning.

A Palestinian father and his 2 children were killed by Zionist occupation air strike including Rafat Mohamed Ayyad, his children Eslam and Ameer, Gaza, occupied Palestine, 13 November 2019. pic.twitter.com/9HWZT4SPvM — fadia Adnan (@Fedoo81) November 13, 2019

At least 50 others have been wounded with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Nov 13, 8:30 am (GMT +3)

A diplomatic source told Reuters News Agency that the United Nations Middle East envoy is on his way to Egypt’s Caio to begin mediation efforts.

Nov 13, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

The Ministry of Education announces the suspension of classes in schools run by the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Ministry of Education in #Gaza has decided to suspend schools today due to the escalation that Israel began by assassinating the Palestinian figure Baha Abu Ata and his wife while they were at home East of Gasa at 4:00 am.#IsraeliCrimes #FreePalestine #TheGazaVoice pic.twitter.com/uY3uHE9qYM — The Gaza Voice (@TheGazaVoice) November 12, 2019

Universities suspend classes until further notice.

Nov 13, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Air rads resume in the Gaza strip, according to local media reports.

Photos of the Palestinian martyr, Khaled Farraj, who was assassinated by Israeli occupation warplanes in the middle of the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/NErVCeB2vm — Palestine Post 24 (@PalestinePost24) November 13, 2019

Two more Palestinians were killed, including Khalid Farraj, 39, one of the leaders of the Al Quds brigades.

Nov 12, 9:30 pm (GMT +3)

The Arab League condemns the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Arab League condemned the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip https://t.co/xByl1RiUPg pic.twitter.com/wVeurkdV8g — Palestine News Today 🇵🇸 (@palestinow_) November 13, 2019

In a statement, the Arab League held the Israeli government responsible for this aggression with all its consequences, stressing that the Israeli army committed a horrific crime at dawn on Tuesday.

Nov 12, 9 pm (GMT +3)

Israeli shelling of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least three more Palestinians, bringing the death toll for the day to 10, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

10 Palestinians were killed since the beginning of Israeli aggression on #Gaza today!💔#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/WcyehPUg7J — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) November 12, 2019

Nov 12, 9 pm (GMT +3)

The Israeli army carried out at least 30 air raids and artillery attacks on several areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the government’s media office.

“More than 20 Israeli airstrikes and 10 artillery shelling have been marked in different parts of the enclave since early Tuesday,” it said in a statement.

Nov 12, 8 pm (GMT +3)

At least seven people have been killed in the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

BREAKING: a renewed assault on Gaza is currently taking place. Since it began last night with Israel's targeted assassination of killed Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, seven Palestinians have died and over 45 have been injured.https://t.co/pMO7p6v3nP — CODEPINK (@codepink) November 12, 2019

Nov 12, 2 pm (GMT +3)

Speaking to reporters at military headquarters, Prime Minister Netanyahu said fighting with Palestinian groups could prove protracted.

'IDF killed the chief commander of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip Baha Abu Al-Ata,' #Netanyahu opened his statement https://t.co/3jJxsJY0Xg — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 12, 2019

“Israel is not interested in escalation, but we will do everything required to protect ourselves,” said Netanyahu, who heads a caretaker government following two inconclusive elections.

The Gaza death toll keeps rising https://t.co/0O5Ra9fK0C via @PalestineChron — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2019

“This could take time. What is needed is stamina and cool-headedness,” added Netanyahu, who accused Abu al-Ata of “plotting additional attacks”, without elaborating.

Nov 12, 1 pm (GMT +3)

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera that one Palestinian has been killed in an Israeli air raid that targeted the northern Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Attiyah Musleh Hammouda, 20, was killed in the attack, and 12 others were wounded, according to al-Qidra.

Nov 12, 9:00 am (GMT +3)

Palestinian government calls on the international community to intervene.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the Israeli attacks and the assassination of Abu al-Ata is a “continuation of Israeli aggression towards the Palestinian people”.

Nov 12, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Concricus says: “We are preparing for a number of days of fighting”.

Nov 12, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Bahaa Abu al-Ata’s funeral is held in Gaza.

Funeral of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata who was murdered this morning in an Israeli airstrike! pic.twitter.com/GMpwL0uppc — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 12, 2019

Nov 12, 07:00 am (GMT +3)

An Israeli airstrike kills a top commander of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the besieged Gaza Strip.

BREAKING NEWS: Abu Al-Ata and his wife Asmaa were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their house in the east of Gaza City https://t.co/GdEOnSyO1p via @PalestineChron — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2019

Islamic Jihad’s armed wing announces the killing of Bahaa Abu al-Ata in a statement after Israel confirmed it targeted the 42-year-old leader.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)