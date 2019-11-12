New Israeli Aggression on Gaza (LIVE BLOG)

November 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
The Israeli military has begun striking several targets throughout Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli military has begun striking several targets throughout Gaza. 

Nov 12, 8 pm (GMT +3)

At least seven people have been killed in the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

Nov 12, 2 pm (GMT +3)

Speaking to reporters at military headquarters, Prime Minister Netanyahu said fighting with Palestinian groups could prove protracted.

“Israel is not interested in escalation, but we will do everything required to protect ourselves,” said Netanyahu, who heads a caretaker government following two inconclusive elections.

“This could take time. What is needed is stamina and cool-headedness,” added Netanyahu, who accused Abu al-Ata of “plotting additional attacks”, without elaborating.

Nov 12, 1 pm (GMT +3)

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera that one Palestinian has been killed in an Israeli air raid that targeted the northern Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Attiyah Musleh Hammouda, 20, was killed in the attack, and 12 others were wounded, according to al-Qidra.

Nov 12, 9:00 am (GMT +3)

Palestinian government calls on the international community to intervene.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the Israeli attacks and the assassination of Abu al-Ata is a “continuation of Israeli aggression towards the Palestinian people”.

Nov 12, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Concricus says: “We are preparing for a number of days of fighting”.

Nov 12, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Bahaa Abu al-Ata’s funeral is held in Gaza.

Nov 12, 07:00 am (GMT +3)

An Israeli airstrike kills a top commander of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad’s armed wing announces the killing of Bahaa Abu al-Ata in a statement after Israel confirmed it targeted the 42-year-old leader.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.