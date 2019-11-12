New Israeli Aggression on Gaza (LIVE BLOG)

The Israeli military has begun striking several targets throughout Gaza.

Nov 12, 8 pm (GMT +3)

At least seven people have been killed in the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

BREAKING: a renewed assault on Gaza is currently taking place. Since it began last night with Israel's targeted assassination of killed Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, seven Palestinians have died and over 45 have been injured.https://t.co/pMO7p6v3nP — CODEPINK (@codepink) November 12, 2019

Nov 12, 2 pm (GMT +3)

Speaking to reporters at military headquarters, Prime Minister Netanyahu said fighting with Palestinian groups could prove protracted.

'IDF killed the chief commander of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip Baha Abu Al-Ata,' #Netanyahu opened his statement https://t.co/3jJxsJY0Xg — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 12, 2019

“Israel is not interested in escalation, but we will do everything required to protect ourselves,” said Netanyahu, who heads a caretaker government following two inconclusive elections.

The Gaza death toll keeps rising https://t.co/0O5Ra9fK0C via @PalestineChron — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2019

“This could take time. What is needed is stamina and cool-headedness,” added Netanyahu, who accused Abu al-Ata of “plotting additional attacks”, without elaborating.

Nov 12, 1 pm (GMT +3)

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera that one Palestinian has been killed in an Israeli air raid that targeted the northern Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Attiyah Musleh Hammouda, 20, was killed in the attack, and 12 others were wounded, according to al-Qidra.

Nov 12, 9:00 am (GMT +3)

Palestinian government calls on the international community to intervene.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the Israeli attacks and the assassination of Abu al-Ata is a “continuation of Israeli aggression towards the Palestinian people”.

Nov 12, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Concricus says: “We are preparing for a number of days of fighting”.

Nov 12, 8:00 am (GMT +3)

Bahaa Abu al-Ata’s funeral is held in Gaza.

Funeral of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata who was murdered this morning in an Israeli airstrike! pic.twitter.com/GMpwL0uppc — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 12, 2019

Nov 12, 07:00 am (GMT +3)

An Israeli airstrike kills a top commander of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the besieged Gaza Strip.

BREAKING NEWS: Abu Al-Ata and his wife Asmaa were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their house in the east of Gaza City https://t.co/GdEOnSyO1p via @PalestineChron — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2019

Islamic Jihad’s armed wing announces the killing of Bahaa Abu al-Ata in a statement after Israel confirmed it targeted the 42-year-old leader.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)