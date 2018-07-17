Israel’s parliament passed a law on Tuesday that could see groups critical of government policies toward the Palestinians banned from entering Israeli schools and speaking with pupils.

Critics of the law, which passed with 43 votes in favor and 24 against in the 120-seat Knesset, said it was a blow to core democratic values like free speech and part of the Israeli government’s effort to delegitimize rights groups and NGOs.

The first rule of occupation, don't talk about occupation. Israeli law to keep left-wing groups out of schools passes. https://t.co/1hf2P9r9Nh — Eric Flamm (@PDXef) July 17, 2018

The amendment to the education act grants new powers to Education Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the religious-nationalist Jewish Home party, to order schools to bar certain groups from giving lectures to students.

The legislation has been dubbed the “Breaking the Silence” law, a reference to the Israeli group of that name which collects and publishes testimony from Israeli veterans about the military’s treatment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and during conflicts with militants in Gaza.

Yehuda Shaul, a founder of Breaking the Silence @BtSIsrael, said the law was “the broadest restriction on freedom of expression for political reasons ever put into Israeli law”.

He said its goal was to silence criticism of the Israeli occupation. https://t.co/vKN7P05Qn4 — Josie Glausiusz (@josiegz) July 17, 2018

Bennett has been critical of the organization along with other right-wing politicians who accuse the group of damaging Israel’s image abroad and putting soldiers and officials at risk of prosecution for alleged war crimes.

Bennett said in a statement:

“Anyone who wanders around the world attacking Israeli soldiers, will not enter a school.”

Knesset okays banning groups critical of IDF from schools: Measure co-sponsored by Education Minister Naftali Bennett aimed at keeping Breaking the Silence from students; group says it won't be silenced https://t.co/T6zjyaHiQK TimesofIsrael pic.twitter.com/cZwdnhm7OW — Jewish Community (@JComm_BlogFeeds) July 17, 2018

Breaking the Silence said the law is meant to weaken it and other rights groups.

The group director, Avner Gvaryahu, commented:

“It’s really about trying to silence and cover up what’s been going on in the occupied territories for 51 years.”

Israel has maintained a brutal military occupation on the West Bank since 1967 which saw a major illegal settler activity in the region that has compromised the peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis. Gaza has been under a strict Israeli blockade since 2006.

Israel tightens Gaza siege, Hamas warns of consequences https://t.co/Zxc4knzkjN — A. Smith (@360CNN) July 17, 2018

Ram Cohen, a headmaster at Tel Aviv’s Tichonet high school, said he hosted Breaking the Silence at the school last year and planned to invite the group again, even if it meant breaching the law.

Cohen said:

“As a principal, as an educator, it is my duty to stand up and say – no more. These laws are meant to harm democracy. I shall not be a part of it. I do not agree with it and I shall object to it.”

Israel passes bill banning Breaking the Silence group from schools | #Palestine https://t.co/nZ9zhFeyxI — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) July 17, 2018

Amir Fuchs, who heads the Israel Democracy Institute’s Defending Democratic Values Program, said:

Fuchs said:

“Education is about thinking critically. It’s about hearing people you don’t agree with. And this is what we want to teach our children. In order for us to educate our young people to be democratic, to be liberal, they have to hear the other side.”

Fuchs also said that the law was part of a wider phenomenon in Israel of trying to discredit left-wing groups.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)