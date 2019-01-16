New Israeli Military Chief Promises ‘Deadly, Efficient’ Army

January 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israel's military chief, Aviv Kochavi. (Photo: File)

Israel’s new military chief has taken office at a ceremony in Tel Aviv and promised an even more “deadly, efficient” response from his troops despite hundreds of protesters killed on the Gaza border over the past year.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, 54, was promoted from major-general at the ceremony at the military headquarters, becoming the country’s 22nd military chief.

Kochavi, who served in Israel’s brutal 2014 Gaza war among other campaigns, pledged at the event to focus on

“strengthening our attack capabilities towards our enemies, and presenting an army that is deadly, efficient and modern, that preserves its mission and it’s uniqueness”.

He replaces Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, who is retiring after 40 years of service.

Kochavi previously served as commander of military intelligence, chief of northern command and most recently as Eisenkot’s deputy chief of staff.

He also commanded the Gaza division during Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Strip.

In 2006, Kochavi canceled a trip to study at London’s Royal College of Defense Studies following legal advice that he could be arrested on arrival for alleged war crimes committed in Palestinian territories.

Kochavi’s inauguration comes as Israel’s military completed its operation to destroy Hezbollah’s tunnel network from Lebanon, as it appears to be dropping its ambiguity over hundreds of strikes it carried out against Iran in Syria.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.