A new train station to be built next to the Buraq Wall, also known as the ‘Western Wall’, will be named after US President Donald Trump, the right-wing Israeli newspaper, Jerusalem Post reported today.

Israeli transportation minister Israel Katz announced that the decision had been made to honor the president for his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel earlier this month.

Israel to name Western Wall train station in Jerusalem after Donald Trump: https://t.co/42Mn59LdaT pic.twitter.com/YzmGizTJUT — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) December 27, 2017

“The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I decided to name the train station that leads to it after President Trump following his historic and brave decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.”

The approved plans will also include a three kilometer tunnel from the Ummah station at the entrance to the occupied Old City to the Cardo station in the Jewish Quarter.

Train station by Western Wall to be named after Trump following decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital https://t.co/bMmOO8Dqws pic.twitter.com/lC0GmU9zrm — The Hill (@thehill) December 27, 2017

Katz further stated that the ongoing construction of a high speed railway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv was the country’s most important project, one that the transportation ministry had designated a top priority.

In May, Trump became the first US President to visit the Buraq Wall as part of his tour of the Middle East.

"Jerusalem awaits new Salahaddins" was a banner displayed by Turkey's Konyaspors football club fans as they expressed support for Palestinians pic.twitter.com/SsmuHWSPPC — TRT World (@trtworld) December 25, 2017

Protests have continued to take place across the occupied Palestinian territories and the world following Trump’s announcement.

Last week the UN General Assembly voted to condemn the decision, rejecting the establishment of diplomatic missions in the Holy City.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)