An unknown artist has painted a mural of Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi on the Israeli separation wall in Bethlehem, just as her father said she might be released on Sunday after almost eight months of unjust imprisonment.

A giant mural of a Ahed Tamimi has been painted on the separation wall in the occupied West Bank ahead of her expected release from prison. Ahed remains a symbol of resistance to the illegal Israeli occupation ✊🏽🇵🇸#FreeAhed pic.twitter.com/OVL2E4I0cx — CODEPINK (@codepink) July 25, 2018

Media outlets had speculated about the artist’s identity, some describing him as Palestinian, but he has since come out as Italian street artist Agostino Chirwin. Also known as ‘Jorit Agoch,’ he has a reputation for hyper-realistic murals of activists, politicians and other campaigners.

RT Mondoweiss "RT ajplus: A giant mural of Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi is painted on the Israeli separation wall in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/qGZiQ3cgJM" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) July 26, 2018

While painting the 13-foot mural, Chirwin obscured his identity by keeping a black cloth wrapped around his head.

Ahmad Arabi, an activist from the Popular Resistance committee in Bethlehem, said the mural was part of the preparations to celebrate Tamimi’s release.

Italian artist Jorit Agoch (L) paints a mural depicting jailed Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi next to another artist on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on July 25,2018 https://t.co/yRbvH5aTcz — Aoude (@AoudeA) July 25, 2018

Tamimi, 17, recently told Egyptian news outlet Al-Ahram Gate she had completed her high-school diploma in prison and that she was getting ready to apply to the Law or Political Science faculty.

The streets of Bethlehem, Nabih Saleh, the West Bank and occupied Palestine, in general, are readying to welcome Tamimi, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after a video of her slapping and yelling at an Israeli soldier who had entered the family home went viral.

Meet Ahed Tamimi's cousin, Mohammed. The 15-year-old was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers just hours before Ahed's confrontation with Israeli soldiers at her house: https://t.co/1m8oDZvLm8 pic.twitter.com/zswwWE2mgT — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 5, 2018

Tamimi’s 15-year-old cousin, Mohammed Tamimi, had been shot in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet a day before. Tamimi was charged with aggravated assault, obstructing the work of soldiers, and incitement on January 2.

“The Israeli authorities usually do not inform the detainee or his family of the date of release, but I think she will get a decision” to reduce her detention by 21 days, said Bassem Tamimi, her father.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)