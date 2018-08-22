New Poll Gives Netanyahu’s Likud Big Election Win

August 22, 2018 Blog, News
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.(Photo: ActiveStills.org)

According to a new poll reported on by the Jerusalem Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party

“Would rise from 30 seats to 33 and Netanyahu would be able to build a homogenous right-wing coalition of more than 70 MKs.”

The poll, conducted by Panels Research for Walla News, found that if an election were held today, the parties currently in Netanyahu’s coalition would win 67 seats: Likud 33, Jewish Home 11, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beiteinu six, Kulanu six, and Shas four.

A new party formed by ex-Yisrael Beiteinu MK Orly Levy-Abecasis would win five seats, which could give Netanyahu a comfortable right-wing coalition.

The poll found that Yesh Atid would win 20 seats, the Zionist Union 12, Joint List 11, and Meretz five.

According to the Jerusalem Post, “due to polls like this, the Zionist Union has increased its efforts to woo former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.