New Poll Gives Netanyahu’s Likud Big Election Win

According to a new poll reported on by the Jerusalem Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party

“Would rise from 30 seats to 33 and Netanyahu would be able to build a homogenous right-wing coalition of more than 70 MKs.”

@netanyahu is pole position before the general election sometime next year

"Poll finds Likud would win by a landslide" https://t.co/kFcWQR7agx — Sergei (Sagy) Migdal (@migdalser) August 22, 2018

The poll, conducted by Panels Research for Walla News, found that if an election were held today, the parties currently in Netanyahu’s coalition would win 67 seats: Likud 33, Jewish Home 11, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beiteinu six, Kulanu six, and Shas four.

A new party formed by ex-Yisrael Beiteinu MK Orly Levy-Abecasis would win five seats, which could give Netanyahu a comfortable right-wing coalition.

Nonetheless, in latest Knesset poll, Likud, along with its RW and religious coalition partners, continues to dominate. pic.twitter.com/2zSQEGgH1d — Ron Skolnik (@Ron_Skolnik) August 21, 2018

The poll found that Yesh Atid would win 20 seats, the Zionist Union 12, Joint List 11, and Meretz five.

According to the Jerusalem Post, “due to polls like this, the Zionist Union has increased its efforts to woo former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)