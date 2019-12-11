New Poll: Israelis Blame Netanyahu for Political Paralysis

December 11, 2019 News
Benny Gantz (L), Benjamin Netanyahu and Reuven Rivlin. (Photo: File)

A new poll shows that Israelis are increasingly blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the ongoing political paralysis likely to thrust the country into a third election.

According to a report in The Times of Israel, the poll by Channel 13 news suggests that Blue and White are profiting from developments, increasing its lead over Likud.

The poll results gave Blue and White 37 seats, compared to Likud’s 33.

Overall, the right-wing-Haredi bloc of parties who have backed Netanyahu drops by three seats, from the current 55 Knesset seats to 52. A big factor is the collapse “under the 3.25 percent electoral threshold of the far-right alliance of Jewish Home and National Union”, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, if Likud dropped Netanyahu in favor of challenger MK Gideon Sa’ar, the party would drop to just 29 seats, six seats behind Blue and White at 35 – “but the broader right-wing bloc on which Likud has relied grows to 55”.

The poll also asked respondents “who they blamed for the third consecutive election in 11 months, should it happen”, with 41 percent singling out Netanyahu, 26 percent choosing Yisrael Beiteinu chair Avigdor Lieberman, with only 5 percent blaming Blue and White chair Benny Gantz.

According to The Times of Israel, “if the latest survey is any indication — other recent polls have showed similar results — Sa’ar has a difficult primary campaign ahead of him in which he may try to convince Likud’s rank and file that a smaller Likud within a larger right-wing bloc will potentially help bring the party closer to victory and end an almost year-long political deadlock”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.