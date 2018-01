Over 40 US organizations in New York rallied to demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, a 17-year-old Palestinian girl held in Israeli military detention since Israeli forces raided her home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh early the morning of December 19, and more than 6,000 other Palestinians imprisoned by Israel on political charges.

Joe Catron contributed these photos of the rally to the Palestine Chronicle.

(Palestine Chronicle)