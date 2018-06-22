Israel has demolished or sealed 48 Palestinian homes in the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem since October 2015, The Abdullah Hourani Center for Studies and Documentation said in a report.

The Center indicated that 43 homes were demolished and five sealed shut since the start of the Jerusalem Intifada, uprising in the the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

تجمعوا داخل المنزل ومنعوا عملية هدمه..#صور: هكذا تصدى أهالي مدينة الطيرة بالداخل المحتل لمحاولة شرطة الإحتلال هدم أحد المنازل فيها بذريعة عدم الترخيص pic.twitter.com/VALmKorrdK — 48 الإخبارية (@48nnews) June 21, 2018

Meanwhile, on Thursday, many Arab citizens of Israel gathered in the al-Tira town, 7 kilometers south of Haifa, and prevented the Israeli police from demolishing another Palestinian home, a Jerusalem-based news website tweeted.

Israeli authorities often demolish Palestinian homes under the pretense of them being built without licence.

قوات الاحتلال تواصل سياسة هدم منازل الفلسطينيين في قرية قلنديا شمال القدس المحتلة، اليوم pic.twitter.com/ByNFvzC1Ao — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 20, 2018

In Qalandia, a village located between Ramallah and Occupied east Jerusalem, Israeli authorities continue to demolish Palestinian homes, a video released by Quds Press showed.

The Center said the demolitions and sealing of homes are part of Israel’s collective punishment policy against the Palestinian civilians who have been living under a 51-year-long military occupation.

Last May, Israel’s Supreme Court approved the razing of the entire Khan Al-Ahmar village, located east of Occupied Jerusalem. The village is home to a school serving 170 students from more than one Bedouin community in the area.

Israeli NGO Peace Now, which monitors settlement expansion, stressed that,

“This type of forceful evacuation of protected persons constitutes a severe violation of international humanitarian law.”

Israel wants to forcibly remove Palestinian Bedouins from the village of Khan al-Ahmar to a site near a garbage dump https://t.co/9naR71Omlj pic.twitter.com/pY8EKyAAfN — The IMEU (@theIMEU) June 21, 2018

(PIC, PC, Social Media)