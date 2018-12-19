Nikki Haley Hints at ‘Deal of the Century’ Peace Plan

Outgoing United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley commented on Washington’s yet-to-be-announced plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace, saying “it is much longer” and takes advantage of new technology.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Haley gave no tangible details of what has been dubbed by US President Donald Trump as the “deal of the century”.

Nikki Haley hints at yet to be unveiled 'deal of the century' | Haley gave no tangible details of what has been dubbed by Trump as the "deal of the century" [Atilgan… | https://t.co/KdnRrCdSpL pic.twitter.com/IEMEXzRBJj — Rocketnews (@Rocketnews1) December 19, 2018

Haley told the council:

“It is much longer. It contains much more thoughtful detail. It recognizes that realities on the ground in the Middle East have changed in powerful and important ways.”

She added the document has a lot both sides will like and things they will not like.

Haley said:

“The Palestinians have everything to gain by engaging in peace negotiations. This plan will be different from all previous ones. The critical question is whether the response to it will be any different.”

Haley said Israelis and Palestinians, as well as countries around the world, have a choice: focus on the parts they dislike, which she said means returning “to the failed status quo of the last 50 years,” or focus on parts they like and encourage peace negotiations to move forward.

Nikki Haley hints at yet to be unveiled 'deal of the century': US Ambassador to the UN says Israel-Palestine peace plan is 'different', but Palestinians say it's 'dead on arrival'. https://t.co/HVqbHGb4RG pic.twitter.com/cDQu3vA2sB — #BangladeshNews24 – BreakingNews24™ (@bdnews24) December 19, 2018

She said moving forward to negotiations and peace “will need leaders with real vision to do it.”

But Palestinian leaders have refused to participate in the US-led effort since December 2017, when the Trump administration turned its back on decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv.

"The United States is so unapologetically biased that it is effectively irrelevant to any peace process." — Mark Habeeb #Israel #Palestine #MiddleEast https://t.co/yvxJQVv1U2 — The Arab Weekly (@ArabWeekly) December 15, 2018

In response, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, told reporters the plan was “dead on arrival”.

Mansour said:

“She [Haley] refused to listen to these positions that she heard for the last two years and she left without listening to them insisting that the replacement of the global consensus with something that is so vague which we don’t know will succeed … She is wrong. It will not succeed. The only thing that has a chance of success is to implement the global consensus.”

Immediately before the meeting, eight European Union (EU) members stood outside the UNSC chamber and read a joint statement emphasising the EU’s “strong and continued commitment” to the internationally agreed requirements for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)