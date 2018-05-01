Non-violent Movement Leader Arrested in Ramallah

Ayed Morrar. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The leader of the non-violent movement in Budrus, Ayed Morrar, and his son have been arrested in an overnight raid by Israeli forces, allegedly for being “suspected of incitement.”

A video showing the arrest of Morrar and his son Ahmed as they were escorted to board an Israeli jeep was posted on Facebook.

قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي تعتقل عايد مرار وابنه احمد The Israeli occupation forces just arrested Ayed Morrar and his son Ahmed

Gepostet von ‎بدرس جنتي‎ am Sonntag, 29. April 2018

Morrar’s daughter, Iltizam, told +972 Magazine the soldiers stormed the family’s home at 2 a.m. Describing the scene, she said:

“They did not even give us the chance to open the door. They broke the lock, took my father’s and my brothers’ ID cards, and told my father and my brother Ahmed that the were being detained.”

Morrar stood as a uniting and leading figure of popular resistance. He organized the first Popular Committee Against the Wall in the West Bank and brought Palestinian and Israeli activists together to resist Israel’s expansionist land expropriation policy.

The activism of Morrar began in 2003 when the Israeli authorities announced 300 acres of the village of Budrus, northwest of Ramallah, are to be seized to build Israel’s so-called separation wall, which is mostly constructed on Palestinian land.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

