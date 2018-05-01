Non-violent Movement Leader Arrested in Ramallah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The leader of the non-violent movement in Budrus, Ayed Morrar, and his son have been arrested in an overnight raid by Israeli forces, allegedly for being “suspected of incitement.”

#BREAKING Israeli forces raided village of Budrus & blindfolded & arrested community organizer Ayed Morrar & son Ahmed https://t.co/k4Ef8jaNQR Ayed led nonviolent resistance of his village against land theft that became subject of 2009 award-winning @JustVisionMedia documentary — Huwaida Arraf (@huwaidaarraf) April 30, 2018

A video showing the arrest of Morrar and his son Ahmed as they were escorted to board an Israeli jeep was posted on Facebook.

قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي تعتقل عايد مرار وابنه احمد The Israeli occupation forces just arrested Ayed Morrar and his son Ahmed Gepostet von ‎بدرس جنتي‎ am Sonntag, 29. April 2018

Morrar’s daughter, Iltizam, told +972 Magazine the soldiers stormed the family’s home at 2 a.m. Describing the scene, she said:

“They did not even give us the chance to open the door. They broke the lock, took my father’s and my brothers’ ID cards, and told my father and my brother Ahmed that the were being detained.”

Learn about the powerful nonviolent campaign that Ayed Morrar & family helped to wage to save Budrus' land. Ayed & son Ahmed were arrested last night & are being investigated by Israel for "incitement" aka organizing for rights & justice h/t @huwaidaarraf https://t.co/5O5hJ3Xz7a — Adalah-NY (@AdalahNY) April 30, 2018

Morrar stood as a uniting and leading figure of popular resistance. He organized the first Popular Committee Against the Wall in the West Bank and brought Palestinian and Israeli activists together to resist Israel’s expansionist land expropriation policy.

With a US greenlight, Israel continues to ramp up repression, arresting community organizer Ayed Morrar & son Ahmed from Budrus in the middle of last night. Ayed & family have earned global admiration for protest organizing in Budrus & other communities https://t.co/xEtdn9C9i1 pic.twitter.com/btw2ajmE4a — Adalah-NY (@AdalahNY) April 30, 2018

The activism of Morrar began in 2003 when the Israeli authorities announced 300 acres of the village of Budrus, northwest of Ramallah, are to be seized to build Israel’s so-called separation wall, which is mostly constructed on Palestinian land.

