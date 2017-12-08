Norway Warns of Increased Instability Following Trump’s Decision

Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Norway’s foreign minister, Ine Marie Eriksen Thursday warned of increased instability in the region after US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

She said in a press release published on the ministry’s website, “I am deeply concerned that the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel could lead to further instability in the region and further away the sides from the table of negotiations.”

She said it is only through negotiations that issues between the two sides should be resolved, which also applies to the issue of Jerusalem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)