NUJ Calls for Inquiry into Killing of Palestinian Press Photographer

The National Union of Journalists in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland has expressed sympathy to the family of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, who died on Saturday having been shot while covering a demonstration in the southern Gaza Strip, east of Khan Yunis, on April 6th.

Murtaja was a photographer with the Gaza-based Ain Media agency and was one of nine people killed after Israeli troops used live ammunition as tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered to protest at the boundary with Gaza.

Five other journalists were injured by live fire, according to the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate.

Hundreds attend funeral of Palestinian journalist shot in Gaza. https://t.co/bJgNB8WTOl — NUJ LondonFreelance (@NUJ_LFB) April 7, 2018

NUJ General Secretary Michelle Stanistreet said there could be no justification for the action of the Israeli forces in shooting at Yasser Murtaja, who was wearing a protective vest mark PRESS. She extended sympathy to his wife and two-year old son.

“This is outrageous behavior which must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Murtaja and his colleagues were clearly identified as working journalists. There is an urgent need for an independent investigation into this incident.”

She added,

“In extending sympathy to his family, to his colleagues and to our sister union in Palestine we strongly urge the British and Irish governments to formally protest at the actions of Israeli forces on Friday. The decision to fire on demonstrators in this fashion raises very serious issues. Our thoughts are with the families of all who have been killed.

(NUJ, PC, Social Media)