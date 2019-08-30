Official: Israel’s Foreign Ministry Is Bankrupt

August 30, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel Foreign Ministry is bankrupt, according to one official, quoted in a report by Yedioth Ahronoth.

The report stipulated that the Foreign Ministry’s officials were informed earlier that there was no budget to host delegations or guests from Israel. Thus, official meetings were canceled, and employees were asked to “come up with solutions.”

According to a report published on Yedioth Ahronoth’s website, Thursday, the crisis the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is going through has worsened, to the extent that some employees hosted delegations or guests at their own expense.

One diplomat was quoted saying: “The Foreign Ministry went bankrupt,” adding that some employees have paid money from their personal accounts, as they felt embarrassed in front of delegations and guests.

In other cases, the ministry’s staffs were forced to cancel meetings with guests due to their inability to provide them with coffee or soft drinks.

A Foreign Ministry official confirmed that a meeting with the staff of a foreign embassy in Israel and a guest from abroad was canceled due to the crisis.

The ministry also faced difficulties in providing a budget for hosting a senior African official who was supposed to arrive in the country next week.

In another case, an Israeli research organization hosted by the Foreign Ministry in a study day was asked to bring food with it because there was no hospitality budget.

At the weekend, the ministry informed the diplomats that it would not be able to provide them with notebooks, claiming that the ministry cannot afford the notebooks, which cost less than 15 shekels each.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.