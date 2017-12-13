OIC Declares Jerusalem Palestinian Capital

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has declared East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, rejected the US stance as “dangerous” and called on the international community to follow in its footsteps.

At a summit held in Turkey a week after US President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the group of Muslim leaders on Wednesday called on all countries to “recognize the State of Palestine and East Jerusalem as its occupied capital”.

In a statement, the OIC added that the 57-member group remains committed to a “just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution”.

It also called on the UN to “end the Israeli occupation” of Palestine and declared Trump’s administration liable for “all the consequences of not retracting from this illegal decision”.

“[We] consider that this dangerous declaration, which aims to change the legal status of the [city], is null and void and lacks any legitimacy,” the group said.

Voice of Muslim World @RT_Erdogan

“Jerusalem is the red line of Muslims.”

We’ll gather the OIC in a leaders' summit in Istanbul within 5-10 days." @realDonaldTrump step “could even lead to the cutting of diplomatic ties with Israel."#Jerusalem#JerusalemIsTheCapitalofPalestine pic.twitter.com/xF89YKxAwt — Faizan Yacin (@faizanyacin) December 7, 2017

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, said the summit in Istanbul highlighted that Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims continue to be committed to peace.

“Now, Muslim countries in addition to a whole lot of others that are allied with the Palestinian cause will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine,” he said.

OIC holding extraordinary summit in Istanbul to discuss U.S. decision on Jerusalem al-Quds #FreePalestine https://t.co/F3ICS4dvBT — Press TV (@PressTV) December 13, 2017

“And those Islamic countries are ready to sever relations to punish any one country that follows in the footsteps of the United States in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

(Aljazeera, PC, Social Media)