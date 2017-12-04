Organization of Islamic Cooperation to Meet over Expected US Move on Jerusalem

Dec 4 2017 / 5:50 pm
Protesters in Bethlehem burning a poster of Trump over his plan to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene tomorrow to discuss the situation in the occupied Jerusalem, the Voice of Palestine reported, quoting the OIC’s envoy for the State of Palestine, Maher Karaki.

The meeting comes after several Palestinian officials have called for an OIC emergency meeting to discuss the recent updates on Jerusalem, following reports that the US President Donald Trump is soon recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s new capital.

On Friday, a US official said that Trump was likely to officially recognize Jerusalem as the new capital for the Jewish state. The official added that he is also considering the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riad Al-Maliki, based on instructions from the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was reported to have contacted the Arab League chief Ahmed Abul-Gheit and the OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen, asking them to “urgently” convene to discuss the situation in Jerusalem.

Al-Maliki warned that such a US move “would have grave consequences” and would “blow up the situation in the Palestinian territories and the region”.

Jerusalem remains at the core of the perennial Israel-Palestine conflict, as Palestinians want Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

(PC, MEMO, Social Media)

Posted by on Dec 4 2017 . Filed under News . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story
separator
Being Palestinian
I Remember My Name
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors