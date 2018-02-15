Omani Foreign Minister Calls on Arab World to Accept Abbas’ Invitation to Visit Palestine

Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi Thursday called on all Arab countries to accept the invitation of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to visit Palestine and occupied Jerusalem to assert Arab solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Abbas Thursday met bin Alawi at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, after which a joint press conference was held. The Omani official expressed support for Abbas’ efforts, which aim to end the Israeli occupation and establish a sovereign Palestinian state.

He said Oman will support Palestine at all times and that the establishment of a Palestinian state is not a phase, but a historical necessity. He added that whoever wishes to end the remains of wars, must support Abbas and his government, noting that his speech at the Security Council on February 20 will define the Palestinian course, which is of peace.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)