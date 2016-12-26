On Christmas Day, Israel Summons Ambassadors of 10 Countries over UN Vote

Dec 26 2016 / 5:30 pm
United Nations Security Council meeting in New York, Dec 23, 2016. (Photo: Anadolu Agency, via MEMO)
United Nations Security Council meeting in New York, Dec 23, 2016. (Photo: Anadolu Agency, via MEMO)

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned yesterday the ambassadors of 10 counties to Israel over their countries support for the United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2334, which called on Israel to halt settlements construction in the West Bank.

Reuters said the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassadors of 10 countries to its headquarters in Jerusalem over their countries’ support for the UN Resolution. The summoned ambassadors represented Britain, China, Russia, France, Egypt, Uruguay, Spain, Ukraine, and New Zealand.

The UNSC has passed a resolution, which called on Israel to stop settlements construction in the West Bank, after the United States has abstained from using the veto, allowing for the resolution to pass.

Sunday is a day off in Israel and summoning ambassadors on Christmas is very unusual.

The Israeli government has rejected the UN resolution saying it will continue to build settlements in the West Bank in a challenge of the international community’s resolutions and consensus.

(SAFA, PC, Social Media)

