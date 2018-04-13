One-legged Palestinian Refugee to Climb Mount Everest to Save UNRWA School (VIDEO)

Jarah al-Hawamdeh, a Palestinian refugee in Jordan who lost one of his legs to bone cancer, has vowed to reach the summit of Mount Everest in hopes of saving his cash-strapped school.

#MyFirstStep Would you climb #MountEverest to save your school? Jarah Alhawamdeh, a #Palestine #refugee amputee, is on his way to Mount Everest Base Camp to save his #UNRWA school. .Support Jarah by donating: getinvolved.unrwausa.org/myfirststep#MyFirstStep #ForPalestineRefugees #DignityIsPriceless Gepostet von UNRWA am Dienstag, 10. April 2018

Al-Hawamdeh, 22, is climbing the world’s tallest mountain to raise funding for the school that gave him an education.

Located in Jordan, the Al-Jufe School is run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), which is currently facing severe budget shortfalls.

“Jarah is one of six children was born to Palestine refugee parents in al-Jofeh. He grew up with stories of how his grandparents fled their home in Palestine during the Nakba and how they never stopped hoping they could return. Their story affected him deeply, but also inspired him to achieve great things no matter what the obstacles in front of him,” according to UNRWA website.

On crutches, al-Hawamdeh has already begun climbing the mountain, which is located near the Nepalese-Chinese border and reaches an altitude of 8,848 meters.

نشوفكم بعد كم يوم دعواتكم انا حاليا على ارتفاع ٤٣٣٢م وقربنا للقمه وبلشنا نشوف جبل ايفريست العظيم Gepostet von Jarah Alhawamdeh am Sonntag, 8. April 2018

He has already climbed some 5,100 meters and hopes to soon reach the base camp located at the summit.

