One Very Important Question – A Poem

By Stephen Brackens Brinkley

One Very Important Question of our time,

Is what will become of Palestine?

The world came together post world war two,

to ensure that global annihilation would never ensue.

The UN created a court, named the ICC,

to right the wrongs, to hear justice’s plea.

The court has been presented with fact after fact,

But the Organs of Justice have all failed to act.

Caught in the crossfire of greed and hate,

the brave Palestinian people await their fate.

As greedy despots war and hoard,

Is the fight for rights a smorgasbord?

Many Human Rights Defenders wear the sign,

But stay strangely silent on Palestine.

In our struggle, there’s no pick and choose,

“We’ll support this one if it shares our views.”

If you choose to fight for right,

fight for the children stolen in the night.

Over seven decades they’ve been oppressed,

waiting for their wrongs to be redressed.

A Very Important Question of Our Time,

Is where do YOU stand on Palestine?

She contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle.

– Rev. Stephens Brackens Brinkley is a San Diego-based advocate and human rights activist for unarmed civilians living under armed conflict. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.