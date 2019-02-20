Orban’s Hungary to Open ‘Diplomatic Office’ in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that Hungary has decided to open a “diplomatic office” in Jerusalem, one of only a handful of countries moving towards the US position on seeing the city as the nation’s capital, Anadolu Agency reports.

Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office:

“After months of efforts, we have made a very important achievement as Hungary has decided to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.”

Netanyahu went on to say:

“Slovakia also decided to open a cultural center in Jerusalem, after the Czech Republic announced intention to open the Czech House in the city.”

Last fall, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced his intention to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but later said that no final decision has been made.

Late in 2017, US President Donald Trump became the first leader to announce his country’s intention to recognize Jerusalem as the self-proclaimed Jewish state’s capital, drawing condemnation worldwide.

In May 2018, the US carried out the decision, moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Guatemala has since followed Washington’s lead, also moving its embassy to the flashpoint holy city.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem — occupied by Israel since 1967 — might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

