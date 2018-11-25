‘Our Day’: A Song for Gaza

‘Our Day’ is a song written by Danny Ammar and inspired by the ongoing protests of the Palestinian people for the right of return to their land.

It’s a montage of the daily trials the Palestinian people have to endure.

The checkpoints, the endless waiting, the degradation, and the wall!

All this is symbolized by the imagery of the Palestinian people wading in the water, trying their very best to stay afloat and not sink and drown.

They say you can run but you never can hide.

– Danny Ammar is a singer and songwriter based in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the Music video was taken from ‘Oceans of Injustice’ with permission from Farah Nabulsi of Native Liberty Production.