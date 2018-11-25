‘Our Day’: A Song for Gaza

November 25, 2018 Articles, Books, Features, Videos
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

‘Our Day’ is a song written by Danny Ammar and inspired by the ongoing protests of the Palestinian people for the right of return to their land.

It’s a montage of the daily trials the Palestinian people have to endure.

The checkpoints, the endless waiting, the degradation, and the wall!  

All this is symbolized by the imagery of the Palestinian people wading in the water, trying their very best to stay afloat and not sink and drown.

They say you can run but you never can hide.

Danny Ammar is a singer and songwriter based in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the Music video was taken from ‘Oceans of Injustice’ with permission from Farah Nabulsi of Native Liberty Production.

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.