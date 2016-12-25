Outrage in Israel, Netanyahu under Fire for UN Resolution on Settlements

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and US President, Barack Obama. (Photo: White House, file)

Israel has summoned ambassadors from Senegal and New Zealand following their support for a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement building in the occupied territories.

On Friday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding Israel to halt settlement building and expansion in the Palestinian territories. The resolution, which was co-sponsored by Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela, was passed by a 14-0 vote after the United States abstained.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had recalled Israel’s ambassadors in Senegal and New Zealand for consultation, in response to the UN resolution on settlements,” his office said in a statement.

Israel summons US ambassador, as Netanyahu criticizes Obama administration over UN vote on settlements. https://t.co/CHq7m1MTKq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 25, 2016

According to the statement, Netanyahu also cancelled an upcoming visit by the Senegalese foreign minister to Israel and abolished Israeli aid programs to Senegal.

Netanyahu had harshly criticized the anti-settlement resolution, describing it as “anti-Israel” and “shameful”. “The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes,” he said, vowing that Israel will not comply with the resolution.

The last UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement building was adopted in 1979. The US vetoed a similar resolution in 2011, which was the sole veto cast by the Obama administration.

Netanyahu rips US: "Friends don't take friends to the Security Council" https://t.co/lOA0aRhoMQ pic.twitter.com/RjChn1kXay — The Hill (@thehill) December 25, 2016

The UN resolution has brought Netanyahu under fire for his handling of the anti-settlement vote.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak described the resolution as an “unprecedented failure at the UN security council”. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must immediately fire his Foreign Minister,” Barak said.

Israeli left-wing parties blamed Netanyahu for deteriorating relations between Israel and US.

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, for her part, called for resuming peace talks with the Palestinians, which collapsed in 2014 over Israel’s refusal to halt settlement building. “We must resume the peace talks with the Palestinians in order to avoid further anti-Israeli resolution at the UN security council,” she said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)