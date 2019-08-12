Over 1,700 Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEOS)

Hundreds of Jewish settlers on Sunday forced their way into Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to a Palestinian official, Anadolu reports.

Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem’s Religious Endowments Authority said in a statement:

“Since the morning, over 1,729 Jewish settlers have entered the compound. The settlers incursions were backed by Israeli police officers.”

Will US media show this! Heartbreaking video of a Palestinian child crying and running away from the Israeli teargas bombs fired by Israeli forces during their attack of Alaqsa. pic.twitter.com/3ItVafkhQG — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) August 11, 2019

Palestinian Red Crescent, meanwhile, said that 61 Palestinian were injured after Israeli forces attacked the worshipers with rubber bullets, teargas, and truncheons.

It added:

“The worshipers were moderately injured and 16 of them were transferred to hospitals for further treatment.”

The Islamic Waqfs in Jerusalem decided to delay Eid prayers to 7.30 a.m. (0430 GMT) instead of 6.30 a.m. (0330GMT), to address settlers’ call to storm the Al-Aqsa in the so-called “memory of the destruction of the Temple.”

1336 extremist Israeli Jewish settlers were trying to raid Al Aqsa mosque today with the protection of Israeli police#Palestine#Humanity#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/6ec2gTn2Sq — EQB (@pal_resi) August 11, 2019

Extremist Jewish organizations, known widely as Temple Mount groups, had called for massive raids on the Al-Aqsa during this week.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which the Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

In a move never recognized by the international community, it annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as the Jewish state’s “eternal and undivided” capital.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)