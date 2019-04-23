Over 20,000 Jewish Settlers Visit Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

Israeli authorities closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers for two days, and opened only for Jewish settlers. (Photo: via Social Media)

About 22,000 Israeli settlers took to Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, to visit the Ibrahimi Mosque compound and celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover, on predawn Tuesday.

According to Hebrew-language news outlets, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews and Jewish settlers were transported via buses to the Ibrahimi Mosque in successive groups and performed religious Jewish prayers on the occasion of Passover.

Sources confirmed that some 10,000 Israeli settlers performed Jewish prayers in the Cave of the Patriarchs inside the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Sources added that Israeli forces sealed off the area, banning Muslim worshipers from entry to the mosque.

The Ibrahimi Mosque fell under the Israeli military-controlled H2 zone, which also includes the rest of the ancient Old City and the once thriving al-Shuhada street, now just shuttered shops fronts and closed homes.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

