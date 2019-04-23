Over 20,000 Jewish Settlers Visit Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

About 22,000 Israeli settlers took to Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, to visit the Ibrahimi Mosque compound and celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover, on predawn Tuesday.

According to Hebrew-language news outlets, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews and Jewish settlers were transported via buses to the Ibrahimi Mosque in successive groups and performed religious Jewish prayers on the occasion of Passover.

Deir Abu Mesha’al, w Ramallah, IED thrown onto route 465

Hizma, ne Jerusalem raid

Arraba, sw Jenin, Palestinian killed in building site fall while being chased by soldiers

Gaza crossings closed for Passover

Temple Faithful tour Haram ash-Sharif

Hebron, Ibrahim Mosque, 20,000 Jews — SFoP (@SFoP_Palestine) April 23, 2019

Sources confirmed that some 10,000 Israeli settlers performed Jewish prayers in the Cave of the Patriarchs inside the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Sources added that Israeli forces sealed off the area, banning Muslim worshipers from entry to the mosque.

HEBRON, https://t.co/mG675eZcdJ — The Israeli occupation forces have said that the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil will be closed for two days to Palestinian worshipers to make way for the Passover celebrations on… https://t.co/kKrzXrLoKl — Palestine News Today 🇵🇸 (@palestinow_) April 22, 2019

The Ibrahimi Mosque fell under the Israeli military-controlled H2 zone, which also includes the rest of the ancient Old City and the once thriving al-Shuhada street, now just shuttered shops fronts and closed homes.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)