Over 300 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa ahead of Yom Kippur (VIDEO)

326 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound today on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, also known as Day of Atonement.

A Ma’an reporter said that the settlers stormed the compound through the Mughrabi Gate in successive groups to hold celebrations and perform religious Jewish prayers.

The Israeli occupation forces arrest Haitham al-Halawani, Thaer Abu Sbeih, Muhammad Munis and Ra'id Zaghir, guards and employees at the Al-Aqsa Mosque after clashes that erupted today morning! pic.twitter.com/B2jvJ978SW — india support for free Palestine!🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Imtiyazmakrani4) September 18, 2018

Spokesman of the Islamic Endowment Department (Waqf), Firas Al-Dibs, said Israeli forces assaulted the Waqf department’s staff as well as other Palestinians who were present at the time.

Medical sources confirmed that seven Palestinians and staff members suffered bruising on the chest, back and shoulders as a result of the occupation forces’ heavy-handed approach to them.

In video – 326 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa to perform prayershttps://t.co/d9Lg3dZP2h pic.twitter.com/6L3fIFPLjP — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) September 18, 2018

Three Palestinians were detained while the 326 settlers stormed the area.

Israeli police confiscated the IDs of Muslim worshippers, including women and children, before allowing them entry to the holy site.

In preparation for the Jewish holiday, Israel Police began to seal off main roads in Jerusalem, banning vehicles and imposing closures in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)