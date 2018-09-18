Over 300 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa ahead of Yom Kippur (VIDEO)

Over 300 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa ahead of Yom Kippur. (Photo: via MEMO)

326 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound today on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, also known as Day of Atonement.

A Ma’an reporter said that the settlers stormed the compound through the Mughrabi Gate in successive groups to hold celebrations and perform religious Jewish prayers.

Spokesman of the Islamic Endowment Department (Waqf), Firas Al-Dibs, said Israeli forces assaulted the Waqf department’s staff as well as other Palestinians who were present at the time.

Medical sources confirmed that seven Palestinians and staff members suffered bruising on the chest, back and shoulders as a result of the occupation forces’ heavy-handed approach to them.

Three Palestinians were detained while the 326 settlers stormed the area.

Israeli police confiscated the IDs of Muslim worshippers, including women and children, before allowing them entry to the holy site.

In preparation for the Jewish holiday, Israel Police began to seal off main roads in Jerusalem, banning vehicles and imposing closures in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

