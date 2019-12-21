Over 400 Jewish Settlers Raided Al-Aqsa Mosque Last Week (VIDEO)

December 21, 2019 Blog, News, Videos
Dozens of Jewish settlers break into the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Protected by the Israeli occupation police, 407 Israeli settlers raided Al-Aqsa mosque last week, Palestine Information Center reported on Friday.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation police have been allowing and protecting Israeli settlers to raid Al-Aqsa mosque daily, with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays, arriving through Al-Magharbeh Gate.

The extremist Israeli settlers, including officials, MKs, and ministers, raid the Islamic holy site through Al-Magharbeh Gate, carry out Jewish rituals inside the holy site, harass Muslim worshipers and leave through Bab Al-Silsila.

The Jerusalem Department of Islamic Religious Endowments, Awqaf, have been calling for a halt of Israeli settlers and police raids in Al-Aqsa mosque, but have received no responses yet.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

