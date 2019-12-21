Over 400 Jewish Settlers Raided Al-Aqsa Mosque Last Week (VIDEO)

Protected by the Israeli occupation police, 407 Israeli settlers raided Al-Aqsa mosque last week, Palestine Information Center reported on Friday.

More than 130 Israeli occupation soldiers and fanatic settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied #Jerusalem early this morning. pic.twitter.com/E9OirIy6mX — Huda Fadil 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@HudaFadil2) December 18, 2019

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation police have been allowing and protecting Israeli settlers to raid Al-Aqsa mosque daily, with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays, arriving through Al-Magharbeh Gate.

The extremist Israeli settlers, including officials, MKs, and ministers, raid the Islamic holy site through Al-Magharbeh Gate, carry out Jewish rituals inside the holy site, harass Muslim worshipers and leave through Bab Al-Silsila.

407 Israeli settlers stormed the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque , during the last week, with heavy protection from the occupation police.#Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/bUV8Zu7hbS — Huda Fadil 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@HudaFadil2) December 21, 2019

The Jerusalem Department of Islamic Religious Endowments, Awqaf, have been calling for a halt of Israeli settlers and police raids in Al-Aqsa mosque, but have received no responses yet.

