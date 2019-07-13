Over 70 Palestinians Wounded by Israeli Forces in Gaza

At least 74 Palestinians were wounded in Israel’s crackdown on the 66th Friday of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) has said.

The Israeli occupation refuses to treat wounded in great return marches who have been sniped with intent and the case of the wounded become worst and worst💔 pic.twitter.com/CGp0H4dSH5 — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) July 10, 2019

According to the rights group, the wounded included 23 children, two women, two journalists, and two paramedics.

The Great March of Return began on March 30, 2018, calling for an end to Israel’s ongoing siege on Gaza and reinforcing the right of return. Since then, Israel has killed 306 protesters and wounded around 17,000 others.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)