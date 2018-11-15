PA Arrests a Palestinian Woman for Helping Gazans

A Palestinian woman was arrested by Palestinian Authority security forces earlier this month accusing her of sending funds to help impoverished families living in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Suha Jubara from Turmus Ayya village north of occupied Ramallah was detained on November 3, her family was given no information about her whereabouts.

A Human Rights Watch report detailed routine, unwarranted arrests and torture of critics by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. Our Director of Latin American Affairs Eduardo Kohn explains more in our latest expert analysis blog: https://t.co/PwrqWnuzCR @hrw — B'nai B'rith Int'l (@BnaiBrith) October 30, 2018

The 30-year-old mother of three who holds dual US and Panama citizenship was transferred to Jericho city prison is thought to have been interrogated on the grounds of assisting the transfer of financial aid to the Gaza Strip for families of Palestinians killed or imprisoned by Israeli occupation forces after the PA suspended their salaries. Suha’s family reported that she suffers from a critical medical condition and not receiving sufficient medical attention.

The family’s lawyer was not permitted to visit her in prison, while the family has said Suha has been tortured and there are marks of physical violence on her body.

This aid is given to the Palestinian Authority who have established a safe haven in Ramallah for themselves. In return they police on behalf of Israel to imprison, torture & spy on Palestinians who reject occupation. #Westernpuppets — Sandra Tranfield (@oldkhayyam) November 15, 2018

A court in Jericho ordered that she been held for “interrogation”.

The PA had told her family that she was being held in an effort to stop Israeli occupation forces from arresting her, however, they fear that her continued detention will heighten the likeliness that she will be held by Israel upon her release from the PA’s prisons.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)