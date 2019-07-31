PA: Building in Area C is a Palestinian Right Not up for Exchange

Palestinian Authority (PA) said yesterday that there is no need for Palestinian to obtain permission from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to build homes in “Area C” of the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came in response to the latest leaks about the Israeli government’s discussion to approve 6,000 new settlement units in the occupied territories along with 700 Palestinian homes in Area C.

Israel rarely grants approvals for Palestinian construction in Area C of the occupied West Bank // #Palestine https://t.co/79n81Ncajt — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) July 31, 2019

Area C is a region of the occupied West Bank which is under Israeli military and administrative control following the signing of the Oslo Accords.

In its statement, the PA’s Foreign Ministry said that Netanyahu’s policies prove that he deals with the occupied Palestinian Area C as a “strategic reserve” for Jewish settlements and “is turning the fragmented settlements to one contiguous geographical settlement block.”

The statement said that this would make a “Jewish state of the settlers” in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)