PA Court Drops Charges against Youth over Social Media Post

January 8, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Ahmad al-Awartani was arrested over the weekend for a Facebook post criticizing the PA. (Photo: via Facebook)

A Palestinian court in Tulkarem has dropped all charges against a Palestinian youth arrested over a Facebook post, some eight months after he was first detained.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, the court decided on January 2, that there was insufficient evidence against Ahmad Awartani, and

“His charges were not considered crimes rather they were expressions which fall under freedom of opinion and expression”.

The report stated that the charges were “related to a personal Facebook post” and based on “the Palestinian Electronic Crime law”.

The Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Forces arrested Awartani on 21 April 2018 “without presenting an arrest warrant”, Addameer noted, before transferring him to detention in Jericho “where he was interrogated, ill-treated and tortured”. On 17 May, he was released on bail.

Addameer stated that,

“The fact that charges were dropped and the court ruled for Ahmad’s innocence is a piece of evidence by itself for his arbitrary detention.”

Addameer added:

“In Ahmad’s case and also other similar cases the Palestinian Security Forces violated several international conventions such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in an attempt to limit whatever space available for Palestinians to freely express themselves and to have political participation in their own communities.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.