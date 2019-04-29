PA Detains Palestinian Man Freed from Israeli Jails

Palestinian Authority (PA) security services detained a Palestinian who was recently released from Israeli jails after summoning him for a meeting in its offices in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm yesterday, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, Hamas identified the prisoner as Mohammad Al-Hamshari who was being tracked by the PA security services for about 20 days.

PA arrests Palestinian freed from Israel jails https://t.co/M6EN3C7bol — المجموعة 194 (@group194) April 29, 2019

Hamas also said that the PA continues the detention of student Ibrahim Shalhoub, the representative of the Islamic Bloc at Al-Najah University despite the PA courts in Tulkarm issuing a release order for him.

The statement said that the PA protective security services detained Palestinian Imad Jadallah on April 7 without charges, noting that he was arrested several times by the Israeli occupation.

With no hope for a just end to the conflict, Palestinians question why cooperate with Israel on anything?https://t.co/x4ndITi95G — Eric Flamm (@PDXef) April 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the PA intelligence services released Luay Al-Hashlamoun after the deterioration of his health condition. He had previously been held in the occupation’s prisons.

Family sources told Quds Press that he is to attend a court hearing today despite the deterioration of his health.

If you want to eradicate terrorism why don’t you stop helping Israel terrorism through your “security coordination”? https://t.co/DyMnIUTZde — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) April 21, 2019

Al-Hashlamoun was arrested several times by the Israeli occupation and the PA over claims he supported the Palestinian resistance.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)