PA Detains Palestinian Man Freed from Israeli Jails

April 29, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian police officers detain a Palestinian protester. (Photo: via MEMO)

Palestinian Authority (PA) security services detained a Palestinian who was recently released from Israeli jails after summoning him for a meeting in its offices in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm yesterday, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, Hamas identified the prisoner as Mohammad Al-Hamshari who was being tracked by the PA security services for about 20 days.

Hamas also said that the PA continues the detention of student Ibrahim Shalhoub, the representative of the Islamic Bloc at Al-Najah University despite the PA courts in Tulkarm issuing a release order for him.

The statement said that the PA protective security services detained Palestinian Imad Jadallah on April 7 without charges, noting that he was arrested several times by the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, the PA intelligence services released Luay Al-Hashlamoun after the deterioration of his health condition. He had previously been held in the occupation’s prisons.

Family sources told Quds Press that he is to attend a court hearing today despite the deterioration of his health.

Al-Hashlamoun was arrested several times by the Israeli occupation and the PA over claims he supported the Palestinian resistance.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.