PA: Escalation of Settler Violence is a Result of Pompeo’s Statement (VIDEOS)

On Friday, the Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the escalation of Jewish settlers’ violence against Palestinian citizens and blamed the US for this escalation, Al-Watan Voice reported.

In a statement, the PA’s Foreign Ministry announced that the escalation against Palestinians “is part of an expansionist colonial project which is being carried out by the Israeli settlers and backed by the Israeli occupation.”

A baby was hit in the head by a stone thrown by far right extremist Israeli settlers in Hebron. Attacks & harassment is nothing new for those Palestinians living in Hebron, nor is the impunity with which they carry them out. pic.twitter.com/uFRPBZfZkt — Joseph Willits (@josephwillits) November 24, 2019

According to the statement, the latest escalation was the aggression carried out by the settlers in the villages of Fadel, Qublan, Barqa, Kafr Al-Deek and others across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

ISMPalestine "Israeli settlers terrorise Palestinians in the old city of Al Khalil (Hebron) today pic.twitter.com/HBLzW6rAWh" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) November 23, 2019

The ministry attributed “full responsibility” for the aggression of the Israeli settlers to the Israeli government, which has not taken any punitive measures to deter the settlers, nor has it protected the Palestinians.

ISMPalestine "At least 10-15 Palestinians, including small children, were injured by Israeli settlers attacking residents of Hebron this weekend pic.twitter.com/IiZ95ffAQh" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the ministry blamed the US for the escalation of the Israeli settlers’ attacks, which increased after the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, announced that illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land are no longer inconsistent with international law.

Under the protection of Israeli soldiers, Israeli settlers terrorized and attacked Palestinian citizens in Hebron#GroupPalestine 🇵🇸#قروب_فلسطيني#SobatPalestinaINA 🇮🇩 https://t.co/n95KZn7f9E — 🇮🇩🇵🇸Rosafenni 🇮🇩,💐💕 (@rosafenni) November 23, 2019

The statement called for the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, to accelerate the activation of the international protection system before it is too late.

